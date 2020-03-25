Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 193,724 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.99% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $335,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 413,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

