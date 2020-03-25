Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,943,346 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,956,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,943,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.55% of Gilead Sciences worth $452,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,938.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

