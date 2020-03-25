Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,132 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $395,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,066,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,482,000 after purchasing an additional 384,853 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

