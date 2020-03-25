Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 332,621 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332,621 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.21% of Everest Re Group worth $362,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.79. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.16 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

