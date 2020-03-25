Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 373,883 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,883 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.81% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $248,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

