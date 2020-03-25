Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Linde worth $217,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in shares of Linde by 233.3% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

