Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.48% of AutoZone worth $420,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

AutoZone stock opened at $808.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,010.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,113.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

