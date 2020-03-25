AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.