Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

