AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $311,195.59

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $311,195.59 and approximately $1,463.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

