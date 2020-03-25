Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $40.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,094.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,349.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

