Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,134.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

