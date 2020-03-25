Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $31.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,508. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $726.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,342.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

