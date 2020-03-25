Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $28.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,101.62. 4,511,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,656. The stock has a market cap of $760.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,340.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

