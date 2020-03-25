Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

GOOGL stock traded down $39.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,090.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,347.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

