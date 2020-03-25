Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,609 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 0.41% of Alphabet worth $3,762,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $38.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,091.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,347.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.48. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

