Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 10.0% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $39.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,090.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,347.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.48. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $760.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

