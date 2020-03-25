Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,724. The company has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

