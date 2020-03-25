Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.75 ($53.20).

Shares of EPA ALO traded up €2.37 ($2.76) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.30 ($45.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.79. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

