AltaCorp Capital Cuts Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

TSE:PKI traded up C$2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,539. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

