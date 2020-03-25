Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altagas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.90.

TSE:ALA opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.43. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

