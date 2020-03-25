Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

