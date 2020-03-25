Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

ATUS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 5,799,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

