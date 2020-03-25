Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 134,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 458,226 shares of company stock worth $3,828,561 in the last 90 days. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,443. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

