Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 3.99% of Altria Group worth $3,724,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

NYSE MO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050,388. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

