Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ATU opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Altura Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

