Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 896,972 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

