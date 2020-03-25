Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,683,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

AMZN opened at $1,940.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,968.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,842.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

