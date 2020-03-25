Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,334.38.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,940.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,842.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

