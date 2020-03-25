Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $28.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,911.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,968.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $965.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

