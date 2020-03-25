Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.59 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,940.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,842.87. The company has a market capitalization of $947.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

