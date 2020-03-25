Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

AMBA stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 661,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,597. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,735,364.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,835 shares of company stock worth $1,207,398 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

