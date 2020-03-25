Ambrosus Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,434.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $81,434.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,314,123 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gatecoin, Mercatox, RightBTC, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

