Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

AMCX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

