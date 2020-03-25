Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Amcor worth $43,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 744,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 12,980,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,055,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

