Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,267 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.60% of Amdocs worth $544,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 123,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

