American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,818,680. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 5,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

