American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 1,039,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

