American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.78 Billion

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $10.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.63 billion and the highest is $11.01 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $45.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.01 billion to $47.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.50 billion to $51.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply