American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $10.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.63 billion and the highest is $11.01 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $45.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.01 billion to $47.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.50 billion to $51.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

