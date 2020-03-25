American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 4.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.05% of American Express worth $50,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.