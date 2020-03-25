American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

AMH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,031,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,424. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,628,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 510,825 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

