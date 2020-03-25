American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

AMT stock traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.26. 3,201,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

