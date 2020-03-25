Americana Partners LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.60 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,078.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

