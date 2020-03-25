Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 3,167 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11. The company has a market cap of $472.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

