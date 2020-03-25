Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,645 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.