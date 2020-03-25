Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after acquiring an additional 155,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,892,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

