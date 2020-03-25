Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,365,000 after purchasing an additional 650,022 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

