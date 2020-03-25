Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 8,017 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

