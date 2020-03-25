Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 4.0% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

AMGN stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.18. 758,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,287. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

