Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,479,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,918,000 after purchasing an additional 114,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,894,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

AMGN stock traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

